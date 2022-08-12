Dalit Man Allegedly 'Severely Beaten' By Rajasthan Cops While In Custody

Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad also demanded action in the matter. (Representational)

A medical board on Friday examined a Dalit man whose family members had accused the police of severely beating him during interrogation in a molestation case lodged by a woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The board was constituted on Thursday to probe the family's allegations that Ajay Meghwal was beaten by the personnel at Hiranmagri Police Station. Mr Meghwal is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"A medical board was constituted on Thursday. The board has examined Ajay Meghwal to probe the allegation of the family members. The medical report will reveal the cause of his illness," DSP Shipra Rajawat said.

Ajay Meghwal, a resident of Titardi village, was brought to the police station on August 2 for allegedly molesting a woman.

He was produced before the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) and was released on bail.

On Wednesday, some SC-ST rights organisations too had given a memorandum to the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police demanding an inquiry into the custodial assault. Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad also tweeted on Friday demanding action in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)