Dalit Boy Tied To Electric Pole, Thrashed For Alleged Theft In Karnataka

The Dalit boy's mother said she too was beaten up when she tried to intervene

A 14-year-old Dalit boy in Karnataka was tied to an electric pole and brutally beaten up by ten men, following allegations that he had stolen a earring. The victim's mother said she too was beaten up when she tried to intervene. Both are under treatment for injuries.

Police, however, claimed that both mother and son had no serious injuries and were out of danger.

In the incident that took place near Bengaluru on September 29, Yashwanth, a minor from the Dalit community, was tied to an electric pole and beaten by "upper" caste men who accused him of stealing a earring.

The boy's mother said: "Those who beat up my son alleged that he had stolen a earring while playing with other boys and girls. They even said that our caste should be wiped out."

Police have filed cases against the perpetrators under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A police official said: "Ten persons have been named in the FIR (First Information Report). While three have been sent to judicial custody, searches are on for the rest who are missing. Local residents alleged that the boy had stolen the earring of a four-year-old girl. Investigation is under way."