Cyclone Sitrang Weakens Into Depression Over Northeast

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast on Monday night. (Representational)

The remnant of the cyclonic storm Sitrang has further weakened into a depression over north-east of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Deep Depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm "SITRANG") further weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of over northeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong," tweeted the IMD.

Earlier today, under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday.

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government was witnessed taking all the precautionary measures, including evacuation of people, and supply of relief material to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

Civil defence teams are deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas. Tourists are not allowed to visit the beach and the shops have also been closed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang.

"There is a high chance of rain on October 25. There is an appeal to the people to avoid going out unnecessarily or to the sea areas including the Sundarbans. The state govt has made arrangements," said CM Mamata Banerjee.

The cyclonic storm Sitrang, pronounced as "Si-Trang", over the northwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal crossed the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona and Sandwip close to Barisal during 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Monday with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, IMD said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)