Kolkata Airport Resumes Flight Ops After 21 Hours Of Suspension Due To Cyclone Remal

Flights services from the Kolkata airport resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for 21 hours in view of cyclone Remal, an official said on Monday.

The first plane to depart on Monday was IndiGo's Kolkata-Port Blair flight at 8.59 am, while the first one to land in Kolkata was SpiceJet's flight from Guwahati. It landed at 09.50 am, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) top official said.

Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 0859 hrs, after it was closed for flight operation yesterday in view of the #CycloneRemal. pic.twitter.com/crpOWTLO09 — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) May 27, 2024

Check-in was on for some other flights, the official said.

The last flight to depart from Kolkata airport on Sunday was at 12.16 pm.

Though the process of resuming flight operations has begun, it will take some more time for the situation to become normal, sources at the airport said.

The cyclone which made landfall around midnight on Sunday brought heavy rain in the southern part of West Bengal, including Kolkata.

The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

The precautionary measure was taken after a meeting of the stakeholders of the NSCBI Airport here on Saturday, the official said.

