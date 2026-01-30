US East Coast Braces For Bomb Cyclone: All About It

The US East Coast is bracing for a severe winter storm, with meteorologists warning of a bomb cyclone. The storm is expected to stretch from the Carolinas to New England, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy snowfall, and extremely cold temperatures.

Forecasters say the system could trigger life-threatening conditions, including coastal flooding, dangerous travel conditions, and widespread power outages.

What is a bomb cyclone?

A bomb cyclone or bombogenesis, is an extremely strong winter storm that intensifies very quickly.

Every storm has an area of low pressure at its center. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

A storm transforms into a bomb cyclone when its central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This usually happens when cold Arctic air meets warmer air over the ocean.

AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said, "This is a rapidly deepening storm, but the true definition can get technical as the criteria can vary with latitude."

Areas likely to be hit

New York City could get about another three inches of snow this weekend, according to The NY Post. Temperatures are already very cold, in the teens and 20s Fahrenheit, and wind chills could make it feel below zero degrees F.

North Carolina and Virginia are expected to face the worst effects of the storm. Blizzard conditions with 6–12 inches of snow might occur in cities including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Raleigh. Severe coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 70–80 mph may occur in the Outer Banks.

When will a bomb cyclone happen?

The storm is likely to start in the Southeast on January 30, bringing rain to low-lying areas and snow in the mountains. It will reach its peak on January 31, when it intensifies rapidly, a process called bombogenesis, bringing the heaviest snow, strongest winds, and most dangerous conditions.

Storm systems like this usually develop within 24 hours, move quickly, and then pass through over the same amount of time.