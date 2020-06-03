Cyclone Impact Video: Strong Winds, Rain Pound Alibaug, Trees Uprooted

Cyclone Nisarga: Very strong winds uprooted trees near the beach, blocking roads.

Trees swayed in strong winds and many toppled over as Cyclone Nisarga hit Alibaug near Mumbai, bringing heavy rain and gusts.

Palm trees lining a road rocked wildly and electricity poles also wobbled as the storm swept across the seaside town 150 km from Mumbai.

Alibaug, a popular getaway that houses bungalows of many celebrities besides forts and temples, started preparing for the severe storm last evening, evacuating residents from the coasts. An important setting in colonial history, Alibaug is loved for its sandy beaches. A speedboat from Mumbai to Mandwa jetty near Alibaug takes 20 minutes and cuts the road journey by several hours.

Weather forecasts had warned that Cyclone Nisarga would hit the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts with wind speeds of 110 kmph and would cause six feet high waves.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four areas in Maharashtra are likely to face the most severe impact of Nisarga -- Thane, Palgad, Raigarh and Mumbai.

IMD has predicted heavy rain and flooding in the next few hours in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Palghar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned people against stepping out for two days.

This is the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks, after Cyclone Amphan, and the first to hit Mumbai in over 100 years.