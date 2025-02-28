Narrow Escape For 20 Fishermen As Boat Catches Fire Near Mumbai

A sailor's boat caught fire in a sea near Alibaug in Maharashtra. The accident reportedly happened in the early hours of Friday, between 3 and 4 am. At least 80 per cent of the boat got burnt while no injuries or deaths have been reported. 18-20 fishermen were on board at the time of the incident and all have been rescued.

Visuals of the incident show the boat engulfed in fire, with a heap of smoke surrounding it.

The cause of the fire is not clear. The preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit might have caused the fire. A fishnet present on the boat possibly spread the fire.

Local fishermen spotted the burning boat and alerted the authorities. The boat was immediately brought to the shore and the work to extinguish the fire and evacuate people began.

The boat belongs to Rakesh Murti Gand of Sakarakshi village.