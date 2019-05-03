Here Are The Helpline Numbers You Might Need As Cyclone Fani Hits Odisha

Large areas in the temple town of Puri and other places were submerged as heavy rain battered the coast.

Cyclone Fani made landfall early on Friday morning with coastal areas in Odisha bearing the brunt of the cyclonic storm. The state administration has evacuated 11 lakh people to safety as heavy rains battered the region. Emergency helplines were set up to assist people across the 30 districts in Odisha. A central control room, set up to oversee the rescue and relief efforts, can be reached at +916742534177.

#Odisha's emergency helpline number for #CycloneFani +916742534177, Control room number of different districts:- pic.twitter.com/aMoXKgDFJf — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 3, 2019

The Centre and Indian Railways had also set up emergency helplines to assist the efforts. The helpline number -- 1938 -- set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room will provide latest updates related to the cyclone.

The Railways helpline numbers are:

Bhubaneswar- (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625)

Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611)

Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302)

Visakhapatnam - (0891- 2746255, 1072)

Puri- 06752-225922

Bhadrak- 06784-230827

With wind speeds touching over 200 kmph, several trees were uprooted in the state and a few homes with thatched roofs were destroyed in some places. Heavy rains submerged large areas in Puri and other places.

Flights have been cancelled from Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, and around 140 trains were also cancelled in the state. The Kolkata airport will be closed at 9.30 on Friday till 6 pm Saturday as the cyclone is expected to move towards West Bengal later in the day.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and disaster management agencies are fully prepared and on stand-by. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Fani with his senior-most officials.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.