Cyclone Fani Hits Bengal, Triggers Heavy Rain, Uproots Trees: 10 Points

Cyclone Fani reached West Bengal from Odisha earlier this morning (AFP)

Kolkata: Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the subcontinent in 20 years, uprooted trees and triggered rain as it entered West Bengal this morning, a day after it made landfall in Odisha, where eight people died. Parts of Kolkata and the suburbs also received moderate to heavy rain since Friday afternoon. The eye of the storm is expected to hit Kolkata before noon today. The cyclone will then move towards Bangladesh but at a reduced wind speed of 90 kmph. At its strongest on Friday, Cyclone Fani reached around 185 kmph as it swept across Odisha. Over 11 lakh people were evacuated from the state. "I assure the affected people that the nation and the centre are with them," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan on Friday. He said over Rs. 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by Cyclone Fani.