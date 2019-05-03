Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Cyclone Currently At 65 km From Gopalpur And 80 km From Puri, Says IMD

Cyclone Fani status: The cyclone currently lies about 65 km from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri in Odisha

All India | Edited by , | Updated: May 03, 2019 07:17 IST
Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert.

New Delhi: 

With cyclone Fani set to make landfall in Odisha's Puri this morning, the state administration moved 11 lakh people to safety and advised the public to remain indoors. The storm is set to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone currently lies about 65 km from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri in Odisha. Cyclone Fani - also pronounced as FONI -- will likely hit Odisha with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph, which is expected to rise to 200 kmph. Almost 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Odisha. 

Cyclone Fani - billed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 -- is expected to make landfall today very close to Puri, home to the famous Jagannath temple. Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight, Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30 pm on Friday to till 6 pm on Saturday. A total of 140 trains including 83 passenger trains have been cancelled so far. After crossing Odisha, cyclone Fani is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Fani:


May 03, 2019
07:17 (IST)

Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra appeals to villagers living in vulnerable low-lying areas to shift to cyclone shelter house, in Brahmapur. Evacuation operations were carried on a war footing on Thursday.
May 03, 2019
07:14 (IST)
Fani Cyclone News: Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number becomes operational

The helpline number set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room has become operational. The helpline number - 1938 - will provide latest updates.
May 03, 2019
07:08 (IST)

Villagers living in vulnerable low-lying areas being shifted to cyclone shelter house, in Puri, on Thursday. Almost 10 lakh people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Odisha. 
May 03, 2019
07:06 (IST)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone currently lies about 65 km from Gopalpur and 80 km from Puri in Odisha.
May 03, 2019
07:05 (IST)
The storm is set to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. 
