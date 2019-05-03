Cyclone Fani Hits Odisha, Wind Speed At 200 Km/Hour: 10 Points

Cyclone Fani: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of "phenomenal" sea conditions

Puri, Odisha: Cyclone Fani, the most severe storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that killed 10,000 people in Odisha, has started making its impact felt in the Odisha coast, the weather office said. The impact of the landfall is likely to continue till noon and after that, the cyclone is expected to move north-westwards and gradually weaken as it reaches West Bengal by early tomorrow morning. The Odisha government has already evacuated lakhs of people from the coastal areas to camps on higher grounds. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and disaster management agencies are fully prepared and are on stand-by. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Fani with his senior-most officials.