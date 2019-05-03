Cyclone Fani: Mamata Banerjee Cancels Rallies For 48 Hours, PMs Sked Hit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled her election campaign as Cyclone Fani is expected to impact West Bengal today. The Chief Minister will be in the coastal belt of Kharagpur and personally monitor the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in Jharkhand has been pushed back by a day while Yogi Adityanath's rally in Jamshedpur, which was scheduled today, has been cancelled.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 175 km/hr, Cyclone Fani slammed into the Odisha coast this morning, uprooting trees and sweeping away thatched huts.