Evacuations On, Flights Cancelled As Cyclone Fani Nears: 10 Points

The Navy, Air Force and National Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard are on standby. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Almost 1 million people have been evacuated to temporary shelters in Odisha as Cyclone Fani - billed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 -- is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning very close to Puri, home to the famous Jagannath temple. Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns lie on its path. All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight, Kolkata airport will be shut between 9.30 pm on Friday to till 6 pm on Saturday. The Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains that pass along the coast. On Saturday, the cyclone is likely to move along the Bengal coast towards Bangladesh.