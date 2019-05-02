Cyclone Fani: Defence Forces On Standby, Over 8 Lakh Evacuated In Odisha

Cyclone Fani: NDRF teams have been deployed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Puri, Odisha: Cyclone Fani is expected to make a landfall south of Puri in Odisha anytime after tomorrow afternoon. According to the latest forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JWTC), Fani, is the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that devastated large parts of the state. Evacuations have started on a war footing in the coastal districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of very heavy rainfall, "phenomenal sea conditions" and winds up to 175 km/hr when the cyclone makes landfall.