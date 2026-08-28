Cut Off By A 300-Foot Gorge, Uttarakhand Village Marks A Lonely Raksha Bandhan

For women in a remote village around 30 km from Dehradun, Raksha Bandhan will be a difficult affair this year. A deep gorge, formed after a landslide destroyed the road, has cut off Batoli village from the rest of the area, making it difficult and dangerous for residents to travel.

Batoli village falls under the Sahaspur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district. There is neither a road nor a bridge connecting the village. To reach it, residents have to descend into a gorge nearly 300 feet deep and then climb back up. During the monsoon, the route becomes even more dangerous as rainwater makes the path slippery and difficult to cross.

The village is around two kilometres from the main point where the road ends, but the only way to reach it is on foot through the gorge. The NDTV team visited the village and found residents making their way through mud, stones, slippery stretches and water.

The administration has deployed two Public Works Department workers at the spot. They remain there from 8 am to 5 pm to help maintain the makeshift walking route for villagers.

The difficult journey has also affected family and social life in the village. Residents said relatives and guests are now reluctant to visit because of the dangerous route. With Raksha Bandhan approaching, several women said they will not be able to travel to meet their brothers.

'I sent the rakhi through relatives'

For village resident Seema, the situation has meant missing an important family tradition. She said she has asked her brother not to visit because crossing the gorge could put his life at risk. Instead, she sent his Rakhi through relatives.

Another resident, Sarita Rawat, said she has been suffering from fever and body ache for the past week but could not go out to get medicines because of the water and slippery conditions in the gorge. She eventually had medicines brought from the market.

Residents said the monsoon effectively leaves the village cut off. Several families have shifted their children to Dehradun, Vikasnagar and other areas during the rainy season so that they can continue their education without having to cross the dangerous route every day.

The village itself has around 20 to 25 families, but several houses are now locked. Those who remain say they are waiting for the monsoon to pass before normal movement becomes possible.

'Leaders come for votes, but nothing changes'

Residents said they have repeatedly approached the administration and submitted applications seeking a road or bridge, but no permanent solution has been found.

Villagers also said political leaders visit during elections seeking votes, but their demands for a safe road and bridge have remained unanswered.

Sukhbir Singh Rawat, a resident of the village, said the situation has remained unchanged for years. He said even when he is unwell, he has to cross the gorge to get medicines.

He also pointed to the difficulties faced during emergencies, saying there are so few people left in the village that even carrying a person's body out could become a challenge.

Kapur Singh Pundir, another resident, said villagers have repeatedly taken up the issue with officials but are still waiting for a solution.

The NDTV team had visited the area a year ago as well. Residents say that despite another year passing, the situation remains largely unchanged. During the monsoon, the mud, water and slippery stretches only make the journey more dangerous.

For the women of Batoli, the problem is particularly painful this Raksha Bandhan. A festival that brings brothers and sisters together has instead become a reminder of the deep gorge that stands between them.