Uttarakhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out: Check Direct Link Here

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMEU) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG counselling on August 27, 2026. Students who participated in the state counselling can check their allotment status through the official website, hnbumu.ac.in. Students allotted seats will have to log in to the counselling portal and choose whether to freeze or float their allotment. The next stage includes document verification and reporting at the allotted institute. Students must report to their respective colleges with the required documents between August 27 and September 5, 2026 to continue with the admission process.
Click here: Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026
How To Check Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Go to the official website at hnbumu.ac.in
- In the News/Update section, click on the Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link
- Check allotted college and download the pdf for future use
Documents Required for Uttarakhand NEET UG Admission 2026
Students who have received an allotment must carry the necessary documents while reporting to the allotted college. The documents required include:
- Round 1 allotment letter
- Proof of tuition fee payment
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 result/rank letter
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Sub-category certificate, if applicable
- PwD certificate, if applicable
- Documents for Ward of Kashmiri Migrants, where applicable
- Uttarakhand domicile certificate, where applicable
- Valid photo ID proof
Students should ensure that all documents are available before visiting the allotted college for verification. The reporting window for Round 1 admissions is August 27 to September 5, 2026.