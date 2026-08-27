Uttarakhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out: Check Direct Link Here

Uttarakhand NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMEU) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG counselling on August 27, 2026. Students who participated in the state counselling can check their allotment status through the official website, hnbumu.ac.in. Students allotted seats will have to log in to the counselling portal and choose whether to freeze or float their allotment. The next stage includes document verification and reporting at the allotted institute. Students must report to their respective colleges with the required documents between August 27 and September 5, 2026 to continue with the admission process.

Click here: Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026

How To Check Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Go to the official website at hnbumu.ac.in

In the News/Update section, click on the Uttarakhand NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link

Check allotted college and download the pdf for future use

Documents Required for Uttarakhand NEET UG Admission 2026

Students who have received an allotment must carry the necessary documents while reporting to the allotted college. The documents required include:

Round 1 allotment letter

Proof of tuition fee payment

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 certificate and marksheet

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 result/rank letter

Category certificate, if applicable

Sub-category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Documents for Ward of Kashmiri Migrants, where applicable

Uttarakhand domicile certificate, where applicable

Valid photo ID proof

Students should ensure that all documents are available before visiting the allotted college for verification. The reporting window for Round 1 admissions is August 27 to September 5, 2026.