Customer Claims Maggot Found In KFC Fried Chicken At Greater Noida Outlet, Company Responds

A social media post is going viral in which a customer claims to have found a maggot inside a piece of KFC fried chicken at an outlet in Greater Noida West. The alleged discovery was made at the KFC outlet in Gaur City Mall, Uttar Pradesh. The X user, who goes by the name @averycommonman1, posted a picture and videos showing what appeared to be a maggot inside the fried chicken. The video clearly shows the insect inside the piece of chicken, making the sight particularly unsettling as the food had been served as ready-to-eat.

The post soon gained attention on X, with the alleged discovery leading to strong reactions online. The incident also caught the attention of KFC India, which responded directly to the user's post.

Check Out The Post Here:

KFC India apologised for the disappointment and asked the customer to share the order ID so that its team could contact him and address the concern.

In its response, KFC India said, "Hi, our apologies for the disappointment caused. Please drop in your order ID so our team can contact you to address your concern."

The customer's post included both a picture and videos of the alleged maggot inside the fried chicken served at the outlet.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a team from the Food Safety Department reached the KFC outlet and began an inspection. Food Safety Officer Sarvesh Kumar said that after a video claiming that a worm was found in deep-fried chicken went viral, the team visited the concerned KFC store to conduct checks.

He said the department is also trying to contact the person who shared the video. The Food Safety Department team is thoroughly checking the quality of food items and other arrangements at the KFC outlet. Further action will be taken after the inspection is completed.

(Reported By Narendra Thakur)