Curfew In Parts Of Manipur's Churachandpur Amid Zomi, Hmar Tension In "Disputed Area"

Curfew has been imposed in parts of Manipur's Churachandpur district due to tension over hoisting community flags in a "disputed area" between two villages inhabited by different tribes, a notification said.

Tension erupted between Zomi and Hmar tribes on Tuesday after community flags were raised in the "disputed area" between V Munhoih and Rengkai villages in Churachandpur sub-division.

Churachandpur district magistrate Dharun Kumar imposed curfew in the two villages and in the entire Kangvai, Samulamlan, and Sangaikot sub-divisions in the district.

The curfew will be eased in the remaining areas of Churachandpur from 6 am to 5 pm till April 17 to allow people access to essential items and services, the notification said.

Subsequent relaxation will be reviewed and notified based on an assessment of the law and order situation, the notification said.

Village authorities of Rengkai and V Munhoih held a meeting in the presence of the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, and asked people to maintain peace and not spread rumours on social media.

The meeting agreed the land dispute between the two villages was a settlement issue and not a communal one, and it would be resolved by the two village authorities, officials said.

One person was killed and several others were injured in clashes between the Zomi and Hmar tries in Churachandpur on March 18 after a man took down a Zomi flag from a mobile tower and threw it on the ground.