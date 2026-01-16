Heliborne Op With Special Forces Target Kuki Insurgents In Manipur

Security forces on Friday conducted large-scale anti-insurgency operations at suspected hideouts in the interior areas of Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said.

"Troops were deployed into the jungle terrain with the help of helicopters," the official said.

Soldiers from the Para Special Forces and the Assam Rifles conducted coordinated counter-insurgency operations at Henglep area in the district, targeting suspected hideouts of insurgent groups in the area, the official said.

"The area has been known for the presence of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-signatory to suspension of operations (SoO) groups, though details are awaited which group is being targeted by the security forces," another official said.

"The operation targeted forested areas of the hill district and was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activity," the official said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered left in the Manipur ethnic violence that began in May 2023.

Ops Against UKNA

Four terrorists of the UKNA were shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur on November 4 last year. The operation happened in Churachandpur district.

The SoO agreement, of which UKNA is not a signatory, is an agreement between the Centre, the state government and 24 insurgent groups of the Kuki, Zomi and Hmar tribes; it says insurgents are to stay at designated camps and weapons kept in monitored, locked storage, among other ground rules.

Last year's operation by the Assam Rifles -- Sentinels of the North East -- followed atrocities by the UKNA including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Sources had told NDTV at least 17 UKNA terrorists had holed up in a house in Khanpi village. One of them was captured, they said, while the rest managed to flee and four died in the firefight.

With inputs from PTI