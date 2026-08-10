"Culpable Or Incompetent": Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Protest Action

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has once again hit out at the government over July 20 police action on the paper leak protesters at Jantar Mantar. In an op-ed piece in The Hindu, he said the government had either authorised the police action or was not aware of it. In both cases, he stressed the government must be held responsible.

The protesters were young people who had come together to demand a fair education system and accountability for the paper leaks, Gandhi wrote in his article.

But the government tried to "crush" their voice, the Rae Bareli MP alleged, reiterating his claim that the police used "nail-studded lathis" and pellet guns against the students.

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Delhi Police had earlier denied the use of nail-studded lathis and pellet guns during the protest on July 20.

Gandhi, however, pointed to his meeting with a 19-year-old protester who had suffered multiple pellet wounds on his body during the protest march.

The Leader of Opposition said several student protesters suffered fractures, gashes, and bruises in the police action. He claimed that in Bihar's Siwan, several protesters were left injured after they were fired at using firearms, including an Ak-47.

Gandhi put the blame on the central government, alleging that such action could not have taken place without an approval from the top authorities. Both Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force, who were deployed at the protest site, report to the Home Minister, he said.

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"There are only two possibilities. First, he authorised the attack on the students — in which case he is culpable. Second, he had no idea that it was taking place — which means that he is entirely incompetent. Either way, as Home Minister, what happened on that day is his responsibility, and he must resign," he said.

Gandhi had made similar claims against Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament last month. The references were expunged from official records after objections from the Treasury benches.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had said Gandhi must show proof to substantiate his claims or tender an apology. But Gandhi refused to apologise.

In his article, he further said that the Opposition stands with the youth and will not allow such violence to go unpunished. "Sooner or later, they will get accountability. We will ensure it," he said.