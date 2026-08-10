Hold <i>'Chhatron Ki Goonj'</i> In Telangana: BJP's Challenge To Rahul Gandhi

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday challenged Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to hold his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in the state to hear the grievances of students allegedly affected by the Congress government's policies.

Speaking to NDTV, Rao questioned why Rahul Gandhi, who has been campaigning on student and youth issues, was not holding the programme in Telangana, where the Congress is in power.

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is being held only in BJP-ruled states. Why doesn't he come to Telangana, where his party is ruling and lakhs of students are suffering because of the government's policies?" Rao questioned.

He alleged that the future of nearly 20 lakh Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) students was at stake due to delays in clearing fee reimbursement dues.

According to Rao, educational institutions had withheld original certificates of thousands of students over unpaid fees, affecting their higher education and employment prospects.

Rao claimed that fee reimbursement arrears dating back to the 2020-21 academic year remained pending and put the outstanding amount at around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore.

He said the Telangana High Court had repeatedly questioned the state government over the issue.

"Let Rahul Gandhi first come to Telangana and ask his government and his Chief Minister to release the fee reimbursement dues to these 20 lakh students," Rao said.

The BJP leader also accused Gandhi of failing to fulfil promises made during the 2023 Telangana Assembly election campaign.

He recalled Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar during the Telangana Assembly election campaign in November 2023, and alleged that the Congress had promised a job calendar and two lakh employment opportuinities for two unemployed youth.

Rao further questioned Gandhi's focus on BJP-ruled states while allegedly ignoring student protests and grievances in Congress-ruled states.

"If Rahul Gandhi is genuinely serious about 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', let him hold the programme in Telangana, preferably in Ashok Nagar, and face the youth to whom he made these promises," Rao said.

