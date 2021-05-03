Crude Bombs Thrown, BJP Office Vandalised In Bengal Town

The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and some shops in Ghoshpara road of Bhatpara in Bengal were allegedly vandalised and at least 13 crude bombs were thrown in the area today.

The shopkeepers alleged that the Trinamool Congress is behind the attack as the area is know to be of BJP supporters.

However, local Trinamool leader denied the allegations and said the BJP's insiders were behind the incident.

The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence allegedly by Trinamool. BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal on May 4 and 5, in view of the widespread post-election result violence.

"TMC miscreants looted my shop. At least 10 bombs were hurled here," a local said.

"The TMC goons vandalised the BJP party office. They also vandalised my shop and the adjacent sweet shop. They attacked us as we are BJP supporters. They were from the minority community. Police came 30 minutes later," shopkeeper Uttam Shaw said.

"They ransacked my shop and looted the cash and the articles. 12-13 crude bombs were hurdled. Two live bombs were also there that damaged many motorcycles," Rahul Kumar Shaw, another shopkeeper, said.

"A bomb was hurdled on the roof of my house. we were sleeping. I anyhow ran out to save the kids. Three bombs were hurdled on our lane," a resident Shakeel Ahmed claimed.

Bhatpara town Trinamool committee president Debojyoti Ghosh said: "We do not believe in violence. There is no provocation from our side. It is BJP's internal rift. They have brought so many people from outside with various promises. We have asked the administration to probe the matter and punish the culprits. We want peace in Bengal."

The police reached the spot after the incident and is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP offices were vanadalised in Howrah.

"TMC goons and workers have vandalised BJP offices in Howrah. The goods have been stolen from there. BJP workers are being beaten into their homes," tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya in Hindi.

"After Mamata Banerjee's victory, her workers are celebrating and vandalising the houses of BJP workers. More than nine BJP workers have been killed so far," he said.