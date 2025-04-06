Group Vandalises Local BJP Leader's Office In Thane, Case Registered

A group of people allegedly vandalised the office of a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra's Thane district and assaulted a person, police said on Sunday.

The attack took place at the office of former BJP corporator Raju Mahadik in the Ambernath (east) area on Saturday night, an official said.

The official said a group of 10 to 12 people, allegedly led by one Ashutosh Karale alias Dakya (23) and Gaani Rafiq Sheikh (25), forcibly entered the office wielding swords around 10.40 pm.

They allegedly vandalised the premises and assaulted Krishna Gupta (22), who works at the office, he said, adding that the attack was captured on the CCTV cameras.

Based on Mr Gupta's complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the attackers have been identified, senior inspector Ramesh Patil of the Shivajinagar police station said.

"The motive behind the attack appears to be a longstanding personal dispute between the BJP leader and the accused," he said.

He said a probe is underway, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused on the run.

