Crucial Meeting Of Top Judges Today On Justice Joseph Elevation: 10 Facts

The SC Collegium is expected to decide whether to recommend the name of Justice KM Joseph again. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, or a group of five most-senior judges, is meeting at 1 p.m. today to take a call on Justice KM Joseph's elevation to the top court that was rejected by the government in April. This is the collegium's second meeting to firm up its response to the centre's decision that has set up a face-off between the judiciary and the executive and has been described as an attack on the independence of the judiciary. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad denies that the centre's decision had anything to do with the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice's 2016 verdict cancelling President's rule in the state. Mr Prasad calls it a legitimate exercise of the powers granted by the top court in several rulings.