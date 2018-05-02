Top Judges Meet Today On Appointment Rejected By Government: 10 Points

The centre has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its choice of Justice KM Joseph
New Delhi:
A crucial meeting of the Supreme Court collegium
, or a group of five most-senior judges, will be held this evening to discuss the centre rejecting its recommendation to elevate Justice KM Joseph
to the top court. The government's decision was seen to set up a rare face-off with the judiciary and there have been concerns that it had already sent a message that there will be consequences
if judges rule against the government. If the judges decide to send Justice Joseph's name back, the government can only delay, not stop his appointment.