'Be Fair,' Centre Tells Supreme Court, Rejecting Judge Pick: 10 Points

Row has erupted over Justice KM Joseph's name not being cleared by the government (file photo)
New Delhi: Setting up a massive confrontation with the judiciary, the government has taken the extraordinary step of sending back one of the two names recommended for promotion as Supreme Court judges, urging the collegium or group of five most senior judges to be "objective and fair" and reconsider their choice of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph. Justice Joseph's name was not recommended "in terms of seniority and merit and fair representation," the government has said according to sources. Indu Malhotra, the second name recommended by the top judges, was cleared yesterday, three months after both names went to the centre for approval. The delay prompted senior judges to write to the Chief Justice expressing concern over interference.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram directly accused the government of violating the law. "As the law stands now, the recommendation of the SC collegium is final and binding in the appointment of judges. Is the Modi government above the law?" he tweeted.
The Congress leader also questioned whether the hold-up was because of "his state or his religion or his judgement in the Uttarakhand case".
The government's stasis on Justice Joseph has been linked by critics to his verdict in 2016 that cancelled President's rule in Uttarakhand and allowed the Congress government of Harish Rawat to return to power.
A month after this verdict, Justice Joseph was recommended for the joint high court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - a bigger role - but the centre held back its approval.
Government sources have offered a justification for the silence on Justice Joseph. The law ministry, say sources, felt the Supreme Court committee did not go by seniority in recommending Justice Joseph, who is 45th in line.
While recommending Justice Joseph, the collegium had said the judge was considered "more deserving and suitable in all respects than other Chief Justices" and senior judges of High Courts.
Former Solicitor General Indira Jaising, in tweets, urged Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra not to swear in Indu Malhotra until Justice Joseph's appointment was cleared. "Independence of the judiciary must be saved at all cost," wrote the senior lawyer. Indu Malhotra is expected to take oath later this week.
Several such appeals have been clamouring for the Chief Justice's attention this year. Earlier this month, Justice Kurien Joseph had written to him on the delay in the appointment of the judges, and commented that the "very life and existence" of the Supreme Court is under threat. A similar letter was written by Justice Jasti Chelameswar last month.