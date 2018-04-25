Indu Malhotra Will Be First Woman Lawyer Appointed As Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra, who specialises in arbitration, is expected to take oath as a Supreme Court later this week.

Senior lawyer Indu Malhotra will be the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge. The law ministry has okayed the recommendation of the top court's collegium to appoint the senior lawyer to the bench but has decided to hold back its approval to the elevation of the Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph for now.Indu Malhotra, who specialises in arbitration, is expected to take oath as a Supreme Court later this week. A decade earlier, Ms Mahotra was the second woman lawyer to be appointed as senior advocate by the Supreme Court, three decades after the first, Justice Leila Seth, was designated.Of the top court's 24 judges, only one is a woman, Justice R Banumathi. She was elevated to the top court in August 2014. Justice Banumathi was the sixth woman to become a Supreme Court judge. Justice Fathima Beevi was the first in 1989.The law ministry's approval to Ms Malhotra's name comes 14 weeks after a committee of the five senior-most judges headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra recommended the Justice Joseph and Ms Malhotra's name. The government's reluctance to process the file for the Uttarakhand Chief Justice is perceived to be linked to his verdict that cancelled President's rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 and allowed the Harish Rawat to return to power.Government sources have, however, insisted that the law ministry felt that the Supreme Court did go by the seniority of judges. It is being said Justice KM Joseph is 45 in the All India seniority of judges and there were other Chief Justices of high court who were entitled to be moved to the top court.