Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Judges For High Courts The collegium in a resolution said it had received certain complaints against some of the recommendees in the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but did not see any merit in them.

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT The top court collegium made public names of 37 additional high court judges recommended for appointment New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Friday made public the names of 37 additional high court judges it has recommended for appointment as permanent judges of the high courts of Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay.



The recommendations made on Thursday by the collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, were posted on the official website of the top court.



Those recommended to be appointed as permanent Judges in Gujarat High Court are Justices Dr KJ Thaker, RP Dholaria, Ashutosh J Shastri, Biren A Vaishnav, Alpesh Y Kogje, Arvindsingh I Supehia, and BN Karia.



With respect to Dr KJ Thaker, who hails from Gujarat High Court and is currently posted in Allahabad High Court on transfer, the collegium said he would continue to function in there.



Regarding the Allahabad High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Rajul Bhargava, Siddhartha Varma, Sangeeta Chandra, Daya Shankar Tripathi, Shailendra Kumar Agrawal, Sanjay Harkauli, Krishna Pratap Singh, Rekha Dikshit and Satya Narain Agnihotri, to be appointed as permanent Judges.



Those recommended to be appointed as permanent judges in the Rajasthan High Court are Justices Ganga Ram Moolchandani, Deepak Maheshwari, Vijay Kumar Vyas, Goverdhan Bardhar, Pankaj Bhandari, Dinesh Chandra Somani, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Dinesh Mehta, and Vinit Kumar Mathur.



In respect to Kerala High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Sathish Ninan, Devan Ramachandran, P Somarajan, V Shircy and AM Babu to be appointed as permanent judges.



For the Bombay High Court, the collegium recommended that Justices Prakash Deu Naik, Makarand Subhash Karnik, Swapna Sanjiv Joshi, Kishor Kalesh Sonawane, Sangitrao Shamrao Patil and Nutan Dattaram Sardessai be appointed as permanent Judges.



