No Decision As Top Judges Discuss Centre Rejecting KM Joseph's Elevation

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT On Justice KM Joseph's elevation, the Supreme Court collegium has put off its decision New Delhi: A Supreme Court collegium, or a group of five most-senior judges, has deferred a decision on Justice KM Joseph's elevation to the top court after a 45-50 minute meeting. The collegium had also considered names of judges from three other high courts in view of what the court called, was the "concept of fair representation".



But a decision on the appointments had been deferred, a resolution by the Supreme Court said after the meeting of the collegium comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.



The collegium's decision to "consider the names of judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts" for elevation to the Supreme Court is seen as an effort to address the government's concern and fill more vacancies in the top court.

The government insisted that its decision to stop Justice KM Joseph's appointment did not have anything to do with his 2016 verdict cancelling President's rule in Uttarakhand.



"Obviously all the factors which were taken into consideration while sending his (Justice Joseph's) name I think remain, they exist. They will be examined in light of the government's observations. But none of these grounds (cited by the government) really matter much," the former Chief Justice told reporters yesterday.



Just hours before the Supreme Court's five most-senior judges sat down to discuss Justice KM Joseph's elevation, the government insisted that its decision to stop the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice's appointment did not have anything to do with his 2016 verdict cancelling President's rule in Uttarakhand.



