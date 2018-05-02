No Decision As Top Judges Discuss Centre Rejecting KM Joseph's Elevation

But a decision on the appointments had been deferred, a resolution by the Supreme Court said after the meeting of the collegium comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.
One of the grounds cited by the government to reject Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph's elevation was that this would increase the number of judges from the Kerala High Court to two though there were many high courts which did not have any representation in the top court's bench.
The collegium's decision to "consider the names of judges from Calcutta, Rajasthan and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Courts" for elevation to the Supreme Court is seen as an effort to address the government's concern and fill more vacancies in the top court.
Former Chief Justice RM Lodha said it would be premature to say what the collegium would decide but hinted that there was no reason for the collegium to change its mind about Justice Joseph's elevation.
Comments"Obviously all the factors which were taken into consideration while sending his (Justice Joseph's) name I think remain, they exist. They will be examined in light of the government's observations. But none of these grounds (cited by the government) really matter much," the former Chief Justice told reporters yesterday.
Just hours before the Supreme Court's five most-senior judges sat down to discuss Justice KM Joseph's elevation, the government insisted that its decision to stop the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice's appointment did not have anything to do with his 2016 verdict cancelling President's rule in Uttarakhand.