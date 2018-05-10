On Justice KM Joseph's Elevation, Supreme Court Collegium To Meet Tomorrow

The rejection, a first, has caused an unprecedented face-off between the government and the judiciary.
While Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the government was "within its rights" to reject a name, a chunk of the legal community viewed it as an encroachment on the independence of judiciary.
There were repeated calls to hold off the oath ceremony for Indu Malhotra, the other candidate who got clearance from the government. The Chief Justice turned down the demand.
After the collegium's last meeting on May 2, sources told NDTV that the judges are firm on their choice. The collegium, however, did consider the names of judges from three other high courts in view of "fair representation".
Yesterday, Justice Jasti Chelameshwar wrote to Justice Misra, urging that the Collegium meet as soon as possible and reiterate their choice of Justice Joseph. Rules require the government to approve a name in case of a second recommendation.
CommentsThe government has insisted that its rejection has nothing to do with the Uttarakhand verdict and said the decision has the backing of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sources said the government's argument is that Justice Joseph's elevation would increase the number of judges from the Kerala High Court to two, even though many high courts did not have any representation in the top court. Justice Joseph, the government also contended, was not among the senior high court chief justices.