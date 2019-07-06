CRPF Lanches Special Van As Mobile Help Centre For Amarnath Pilgrims

The service would continue till the conclusion of the Amarnath yatra on August 15. (FILE PHOTO)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday launched a mobile help centre that will visit different lodgement centres in Jammu to address the problems being faced by Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, an official said.

This is in addition to the help desks set up by the CRPF at the Jammu railway station and the airport.

The initiative was welcomed by the devotees undertaking the arduous journey to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"There are at least 18 lodgement centres for the pilgrims in Jammu city and the idea behind introducing the mobile help centre was to reach out to them instead of waiting for them to call us for any help," Jammu-based CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said.

Mr Jha, who is also commandant of 166th Battalion of the force, said the service was named Sachal Sahayta Kendra and is guided by "security, sahita (assistance) and chikitsa (medical attention)".

"We are happy that it is getting a good response from the pilgrims," he said, adding that the service would continue till the conclusion of the yatra on August 15.

Besides doctors and paramedical staff, the van has other trained staff who can help the pilgrims with the route of the yatra, safety related information and any other assistance, the official added.

Mr Jha said the van is linked to the signal centre of the force and the Police Control Room in Jammu.

As the special vehicle reached the "Vaishnavi Dham" lodgement centre near the Jammu railway station in Jammu in the forenoon, the pilgrims turned up in good numbers to avail the facility, the official said.

