Crowds Clash With Police In Bengal During Procession, Situation Under Control

Trouble broke out first at Kapas Hadiya around 1:30 pm (Representational)

Tension broke out in two separate locations of Hooghly district in West Bengal today during a Ram Navami procession.

First at Kapas Hadiya and then at Aladdi, about 35 km from Kolkata, people in the Hindu Jagran Manch Ram Navami rally turned unruly near a mosque, resulting in a clash between the two communities.

The police rushed to the area and brought the situation under control immediately. A huge police force has been posted there for area domination.

According to sources, five people have been arrested and four others, including two policemen, were injured. The sources said the Manch rally did not have police permission.

Two private cars and a motorcycle were vandalised.

Trouble broke out first at Kapas Hadiya around 1:30 pm and then spread to Aladdi, over 1.5 km away.

Shops downed shutters, roads were deserted and the situation tense. Reports later said the situation was brought under control.

In the evening, BJP candidate from the Hooghly constituency Locket Chatterjee wanted to enter the area but was denied permission by the police. She did not insist, but said the police should not arrest innocent people.

This is the second Ram Navami rally related clash in Bengal in the last one week. On Monday, at Barakar in Asansol, a Ram Navami rally playing music was involved in a clash. The police had to baton charge the crowds to control the situation. The crowds vandalised vehicles and set fire to a motorcycle.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.