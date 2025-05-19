Advertisement
Explosion In An Empty Flat In Bengal Multi-Storey Building

The explosion occurred in the Bass Bagan area of Ward No. 4 building under the Titagarh municipality.

Read Time: 1 min
Explosion In An Empty Flat In Bengal Multi-Storey Building
West Bengal building explosion: A police investigation is underway.
North 24 Parganas:

An explosion was reported in the multi-storey residential building on Monday.

The explosion occurred in the Bass Bagan area of Ward No. 4 building under the Titagarh municipality.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7 am.

DCP IB Jha said, "This morning at around 7 am, Titagarh PS received information about an explosion incident. The Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and called the FSL team. If no complaint regarding the incident is received, we will file a suo motu case. We have no information about any person's injury. The flat in which this incident occurred was vacant. We are investigating whose possession this flat was under."

Meanwhile, a Police investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

West Bengal Building Explosion, Titagarh Blast News, West Bengal
