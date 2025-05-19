Explosion In An Empty Flat In Bengal Multi-Storey Building

An explosion was reported in the multi-storey residential building on Monday.

The explosion occurred in the Bass Bagan area of Ward No. 4 building under the Titagarh municipality.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7 am.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal | Explosion in a multi-storey residential building in Bass Bagan area of Ward No. 4 under Titagarh municipality; Police investigation underway



DCP IB Jha says, "This morning at around 7 am, Titagarh PS received information about an… pic.twitter.com/LY5AHK5fe5 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

DCP IB Jha said, "This morning at around 7 am, Titagarh PS received information about an explosion incident. The Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and called the FSL team. If no complaint regarding the incident is received, we will file a suo motu case. We have no information about any person's injury. The flat in which this incident occurred was vacant. We are investigating whose possession this flat was under."

Meanwhile, a Police investigation is underway.

