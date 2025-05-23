'Important, Optimistic It'll Be Functional Soon': Union Minister On Sikkim Airport

Taking a keen interest in the Pakyong airport, which serves Sikkim's capital Gangtok and has seen no flight operations for nearly two years, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita said he is optimistic that it will be functional again soon.

During a visit to the Pakyong district on Friday, Mr Margherita, who is the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, took stock of development in the agriculture, education, health and civil aviation sectors.

Speaking about the greenfield airport in Pakyong, Mr Margherita said, "There are some technical issues there, the officials of the Airport Authority updated me about the present status. We must thank the Prime Minister that Pakyong got an important airport. I think all the technical problems will be resolved, and the Minister for Civil Aviation and the local government are discussing this. I am optimistic that the airport will be functional soon".

"Although Pakyong is a new district and is just three years old, it is making good progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay. I am optimistic that Pakyong will be one of the best districts in the coming years. We are seeing the plans and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being implemented effectively," he added.

On the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La pass, the minister said, "We are trying our best for overall development as well as the preservation of our culture. The Mansarovar Yatra is part of our 1,000-year-old heritage".