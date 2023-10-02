'Criteria For Ticket Distribution Is...': Sachin Pilot Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by the year-end

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said winnable candidates will be preferred during the allocation of party tickets for the upcoming assembly elections.

Mr Pilot, the MLA from Tonk, said that the party will prioritise tickets for youths, minorities and members of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Class in ticket distribution, but winnability cannot be ignored.

“The ticket allotment this time will be purely on merit. Ending all potential disputes that sometimes arises, the Congress party will distribute tickets on the basis of those who are on the ground and have a likelihood of winning," Mr Pilot told reporters, and added that he thought the party will take a decision on it very soon.

"The criteria for ticket distribution is that we have to win the election. The criteria is that the candidate who can win will be given a party symbol and he will come out victorious. And the one who does not get the ticket will support the candidate who gets the ticket," he said.

The Congress government will return on the strength of party workers, Mr Pilot said, adding that they are the biggest asset of the party.

Assembly elections in the state are due by the year-end.

