'Criminals Hired By Chief Minister': Kerala Governor On Student Protesters

"They are all criminals. They have been hired by the chief minister."

Despite massive protests staged by hundreds of activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday arrived at the Calicut University campus here and reiterated that the volunteers of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing were "criminals" to whom he was not accountable to explain any of his decisions.

After arriving at the international airport here from New Delhi amidst tight police security, Mr Khan went to the guest house located within the university campus as a challenge to the SFI's earlier statement that he won't be allowed to enter any of the universities in his capacity as Chancellor.

Mr Khan reached the Calicut University campus on Saturday to stay and take part in various private and official functions in the coming days.

Apparently overlooking the agitations staged by the Left outfit outside the campus gate, the Governor said mockingly that he didn't see any protests.

Talking to the media inside the campus under security cordon, Mr Khan said he was not scared of anyone and alleged that the protesting students were "criminals hired by the chief minister".

The SFI has been staging widespread protests against the Governor alleging that he has been pushing the BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala using his authority as the Chancellor of the universities in the state.

Earlier in the day, Mr Khan had challenged the students saying he would be staying at the university campus in an apparent bid to take on the pro-Left student union.

When asked about the protests, Mr Khan said he did not see any protesters on his way to the campus and said he just warned them about hitting his car which was a government property.

"They are all criminals. They have been hired by the chief minister. Whatever protest is there, it is sponsored by the chief minister personally," Mr Khan said, adding that it was because CM Pinarayi Vijayan wanted to divert attention from the financial crisis faced by the state.

Mr Khan claimed that the state government was announcing welfare measures without creating wealth and all the prosperity in the state was from the money coming from abroad.

He also said he does not believe in scaring people and was not scared of anyone.

"The CM is used to this because he comes from Kannur. Kannur has this bloody history where they have been killing each other," Mr Khan said.

When asked about the SFI's allegation of saffronisation and the BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities, Mr Khan said he was not accountable to anyone except the President of India.

"Who are they to ask? I recommended the names after considering the nominations received from various sources. I am accountable only to the President of India. Ultimately it is my discretion. Why should I explain it to them? I am not accountable to criminals," Mr Khan said.

Meanwhile, police blocked the SFI protesters well before the entrance of the university and ensured smooth passage to the Governor.

Earlier in the day, a massive protest was staged in front of the Calicut University by the SFI, after which police arrested numerous activists including state secretary, P M Arsho and state president, Anusree of the Left wing students union.

Recently, while on his way to the International Airport at Thiruvananthapuram, the SFI activists allegedly attacked Mr Khan's car following which he alighted from the vehicle.

The SFI has been alleging that Mr Khan's actions were part of the saffronisation agenda of the BJP.

