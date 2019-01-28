'Government Misusing CBI For Political Purposes': Sitaram Yechury

He further alleged that the CBI has been used as a puppet by the government. (File)

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday alleged that the government is shielding its people and is blatantly misusing CBI for its political purposes.

The Communist Party of India-M (CPI-M) leader's comment came in the wake of CBI officer's transfer who was probing the Chanda Kochhar case.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mr Yechury said: "This government has been blatantly misusing the CBI for its political purposes and those who contribute to the BJP in terms of political funding are protected even if they loot our country."

He further alleged that the CBI has been used as a puppet by the government. "Those who filed the chargesheet against the officials of ICICI Bank were transferred. This is nothing but a brazen misuse of the constitutional authorities."

Mr Yechury added that for the sake of India and the constitutional orders, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be ousted. Otherwise, India cannot defend it.

A CBI officer, part of a probe into the loan case, has been transferred out, with top officials claiming that he was suspected of leaking information to the accused.

Mr Yechury also reacted to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments on Priyanka Gandhi's official entry into politics. He said, "The intemperate language of the BJP leaders has now become their trademark and the whole country knows how they talk."

Intensifying his attack on BJP over its continuous remarks on Ram temple, Mr Yechury said that the party leaders have proved their character again by showing no respect for the rule of law. "They have no respect for any judicial verdict and they want to really create a mobocracy instead of protecting democracy," he alleged.

While drawing references to the history, the CPI(M) leader said, "The then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has guaranteed the Supreme Court that they abide by the court verdict and Babri Masjid will be protected. The next day, Babri Masjid was demolished and a day after that, the then CM boasted that what could have taken months for the contractors to demolish, the karsevaks had done that in 4 hours. And this is their character."

The Supreme Court has further deferred the hearing of Ayodhya title suit case which was scheduled from January 29 due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde. The case has been pending before the Supreme Court since 2010.