CPI(M) Book Sales Hit Rs 98 Lakh During Durga Puja Despite Alleged Attacks

This year's Durga Puja in West Bengal has sparked political controversy and criticism over allegations that CPI(M) book stalls set up near puja pandals faced obstruction from the authorities and attacks by alleged right-wing workers.

In several places, police reportedly took steps to remove the stalls. Despite these challenges, book sales figures suggest that public interest in books on political ideology remains strong under the state's current political climate.

Incidents of CPI(M) book stalls being vandalized were reported from Jadavpur, Haltu, and Kasba in Kolkata. Among them, a book stall in Jadavpur emerged as the focal point of the controversy.

As in previous years, a CPI(M) book stall was set up at Jadavpur 8B during the festival. According to reports, police arrived with a bulldozer to demolish the stall. However, they faced resistance from CPI(M) workers and supporters and eventually withdrew. The developments surrounding the stall became a topic of discussion in political circles. According to local accounts, no such incidents had been reported at the site in previous years despite the long-standing political rivalry between the CPI(M) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Despite the tense atmosphere, book sales continued uninterrupted. According to reports, books worth more than Rs 16 lakh were sold at the Jadavpur stall. The figure is considered significant because, despite the uncertainty and obstacles, the steady presence of readers and their enthusiasm for buying books turned the stall into a cultural meeting point.

A similar situation was reported in Haltu. According to allegations, attempts were made to remove a CPI(M) book stall in Ward No. 106. Nevertheless, sales continued. Organisers of the stall reported that books worth approximately Rs 50,000 were sold during the festival period.

Although the sales figure was much lower than that of Jadavpur, many left-wing workers and supporters say the significance of such stalls cannot be measured solely in financial terms. For them, book stalls serve not only as venues for buying and selling books but also as spaces for engaging with people, discussing political and social issues, and promoting reading habits.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the party has been setting up book stalls during Durga Puja since 1952.

"227 Left book stalls were targeted and attacked this year. Thirteen were closed. In 12 districts, book sales exceeded Rs 48 lakh last year. This year, sales rose to Rs 98 lakh, marking a 104 per cent increase," Chakraborty said.

The situation in Kasba unfolded somewhat differently. According to allegations, the book stall there was removed and CPI(M) workers were attacked. However, the initiative continued. A new stall was subsequently set up in the garage of a local resident, Milan Banerjee. Even from this temporary location, books worth approximately Rs 50,000 were sold.

Supporters of the initiative argue that public interest in books cannot be easily displaced. If a roadside stall is no longer available, they say, even a garage can become a gathering place for readers.

Sales figures of more than Rs 16 lakh in Jadavpur, around Rs 50,000 in Haltu, and another Rs 50,000 from the makeshift stall in Kasba indicate that interest in books remained strong despite the reported obstacles. As a result, amid the festive lights and celebrations of Durga Puja, it was not only the pandals that drew attention, but books as well.