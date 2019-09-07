Cow Is Not Hindu Or Muslim, Can Help In Economic Development: Minister

Centre is planning to bring in a uniform policy for the protection of stray cows, Pratap Sarangi said

Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Saturday said the centre was planning to introduce a uniform policy for the entire country to protect stray cows.

Addressing the 29th Indian Veterinary Conference, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry also said "gaumata" (cow) is neither a Muslim or Hindu.

"Cows cannot be termed as a Hindu or Muslim (issue). ''Gaumata'' is neither a Hindu nor Muslim. Cows can contribute to the economic development of the country," he added.

Later speaking to reporters, the minister called the Madhya Pradesh government's announcement to set up 1000 modern gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state as a "welcoming effort".

"The Centre is planning to bring in a uniform policy for the protection of stray cows," said Mr Sarangi.

Replying to a query on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the minister said it was a matter of pride for the country. "The temple should be constructed at the Ram Janmabhoomi," he added.

He also rebutted Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Yadav's allegations that the BJP does politics in the name of cows and Lord Ram.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.