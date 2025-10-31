Delhi University Faces Backlash For Promoting Cow Summit, Dropping Academic Talk

Delhi University (DU) is facing criticism from sections of its faculty and teachers' associations after a university circular encouraged colleges to attend a cow welfare summit, even as a long-standing academic seminar on land and democracy was abruptly cancelled.

The email, sent from the Office of the Dean of Colleges earlier this week, asked all college principals to circulate information about the five-day 'Rashtriya Godhan Summit', at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The email said that the event focuses on "promotion of cow-based sustainable innovations with representatives from over 600 gaushalas across India", inviting staff and students to witness "a plethora of activities and exhibitions."

This circular comes just days after the university cancelled a scheduled seminar by the Sociology Department of the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) titled 'Land, Property and Democratic Rights'. The decision has sparked outrage among academics, who view the contrasting actions as symptomatic of what they call the university's "ideological capture."

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), a teachers' association at DU, sharply criticised the administration, alleging that the university was "moving from knowledge to dogma". The association said the administration's recent actions "highlight a conscious move away from scientific temper and academic integrity towards the promotion of an unscientific and regressive political agenda."

The collective also questioned the simultaneous enthusiasm shown for the cow welfare summit, calling it "a disturbing reflection of the university's drift towards belief-based, majoritarian narratives."

Following the cancellation, Professor Nandini Sundar, resigned as the convenor of the colloquium saying she could "no longer guarantee the intellectual integrity" of the forum.

Several faculty members echoed similar concerns. Professor Rudrashish Chakraborty of Kirori Mal College said the university was "being transformed into an extension of the ruling political ideology." He alleged that the administration's decision to cancel the Sociology Department's seminar "smacks of an attempt to do away with critical thinking and academic autonomy." Chakraborty added that this "anti-academic thrust" was eroding the quality of education, leaving students with "substandard courses and diminishing global competitiveness."

Rejecting allegations of bias or censorship, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the circular for the cow summit, as received was plainly shared with all colleges. "If students find it interesting, they are free to attend. If it doesn't cause or imply any harm, there shouldn't be an issue. Promotion means forcing someone to attend. We only circulated the invitation," Gupta said.

Clarifying the reasons for cancellation of the seminar on property rights, the registrar said that no prior approval was sought. "The event was cancelled because the concerned departments had failed to seek prior approval from the academic branch despite repeated reminders. In recent months, we have also had to cancel talks organised by the Political Science and Sanskrit departments for the same reason. The Sociology Department never submitted its proposal for approval, and therefore, the seminar had to be cancelled," said Gupta.

