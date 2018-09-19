Cow Exhales Oxygen Too, Make It "Mother Of Nation": Uttarakhand Minister

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 22:54 IST
Minister Rekha Arya spoke at length about the "medicinal qualities" of cow urine

Dehradun: 

The Uttarakhand Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday, seeking the status of "rashtra mata" (mother of the nation) to the cow.

The resolution will be sent to the Centre. It was moved by state Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya and passed unanimously after it got the support of both the Opposition and treasury benches.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Mr Arya claimed that the cow was the "only animal that not only inhales oxygen, but also exhales it", and spoke at length about the "medicinal qualities" of cow urine.

"The cow is treated as an incarnation of motherhood. The cow's milk is scientifically considered the best for newborn after his mother's milk," the minister said.

Giving the status of "rashtra mata" to the cow will further strengthen cow-conservation efforts all over the country, she added.

