Cow Carcass Tied To Tractor, Dragged On Madhya Pradesh Road, 2 Arrested

Two people have been arrested for dragging the cow carcass (Representational photo)

Police arrested two persons after a video showed that the carcass of a cow tied to a tractor with a rope had been dragged on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Padiadeh village under the Khategaon police station limits.

"Taking cognisance of the video clip that surfaced on Tuesday, police registered a case against two men, identified as Rajesh and Bhagat, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for negligence," said Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma.

Padiadeh village sarpanch Dinesh Karma said he was informed that the carcass of a cow was lying near Khirnikheda village and asked the two men to remove it.

"They reached the spot without a trolley and dragged the carcass with a tractor," he added.