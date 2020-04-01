Chinese Organisations Donate Masks, Ventilators To India: Official

Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over 41,000 people worldwide.

The second batch of donations that includes Coronavirus protective equipment and ventilators from Chinese charity organisations have arrived in Delhi, said Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday.

The donation was received by the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi.

"2nd batch of a donation from Chinese charity organizations Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations has arrived in Delhi today & been received by Indian Red Cross Society. The donation includes protective clothes, masks, respirators, and ventilators," tweeted Mr Weidong.

Coronavirus which first originated from Wuhan city of China has so far claimed the lives of over 41,000 people worldwide. India's first coronavirus cases were reported in Wuhan-return students. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese people will stand firmly with the Indian people on the fight against #COVID19 and we'll get through hard times together," said the envoy.

The deadly coronavirus has infected 800,049 globally.