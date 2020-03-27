Haryana, Himachal Pradesh To Shut Liquor Shops Amid Criticism

Coronavirus Lockdown: Alcohol shops were open in both the states. (Representational)

Liquor shops in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have been shut after media reports highlighting how these shops remained open despite 21-day nationwide lockdown - announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday 0 over coronavirus or COVID-19 led to criticism of the state governments.

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar government announced shutdown of all liquor shops from Friday midnight till April 14.

Likewise, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he was ordering the closing of all liquor shops. "Liquor vends will now be closed during curfew across the state," Mr Thakur tweeted.

Earlier, the Jai Ram Thakur government had decided to keep the liquor shops open for a few hours during the statewide curfew relaxation.

An order by Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Richa Verma, of March 26 reads: "The private establishments as mentioned on clause 3 shall remain open from 7 am and 1 pm and shops or stores selling pesticides and wines/liquor are also hereby included in the list of essential services (during curfew/lockdown)."

On being asked about a huge rush being seen outside the liquor shops during the lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Khattar on Thursday told the media there was no move to close down the liquor shops.

Congress leader and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala on Thursday criticised the BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) regime for keeping liquor shops open. "Instead of dawa (medicine), the government is promoting daru (liquor). This is highly unfortunate," Mr Surjewala said in a statement.

Both Haryana and Himachal Pradesh went into lockdown well ahead of the whole country.