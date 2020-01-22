Court Seeks Police Report On Jamia's Petition For Case Over Violence

The police cracked down on students protesting against the citizenship law.

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the police to file an action taken report (ATR) on Jamia Millia Islamia University's petition seeking registration of a First Information Report against the alleged police attack on students during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajat Goyal has sought the report from Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar Police Station by March 16, stating whether any action was taken on the administration's petition for a FIR.

The petition, filed by the Registrar of the university, claimed that the police had "illegally" entered the campus in December, when the students were protesting peacefully. They were attacked with tear gas shells and sticks, the petition said.

"Police officials have committed serious offences ...and state should be held accountable for such illegal and unlawful acts and excessive/unnecessary force used by the police officials against the innocent protesting students," the petition said.

The petition further claimed that despite repeated complaints to the police by the varsity administration to lodge an FIR against the alleged police attack, no action has been taken till date.

"Complainant (Registrar) is constrained to approach this court against the Delhi Police officials for illegally breaking out into the campus, without seeking any permission from the competent authorities and unlawfully attacking innocent students," it said.

The plea claimed the civic society along with neighbouring localities had called for a peaceful protest outside the university area and the police allegedly "broke the gates of the campus, without any having any provocation", to clear the crowd and used "unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force, in total disregard of law and order".

"Police officials while entering the premises of the university attacked several guards who were on their duty at the gates and at Jama Masjid gate of the university. They were beaten very badly by the officials."

"The students of were mercilessly beaten and abused. Tear gas shells were fired, lathi charge was done. Police officials broke open the main library gate and fired tear gas shells on studying inside," the petition said.