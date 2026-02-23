Jamia Millia Islamia 2026-2027 Registration Guide: Complete Application Process Explained

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened the registration window for academic session 2026-27. To apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, advanced diploma, PG diploma, certificate, and diploma courses candidates can visit the official website of JMI. This year the university has added 30 new courses without changing the fee structure and flexibility of academic sessions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The 30 new courses:

1. Undergraduate: BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self-Financed), BA (Hons) German Studies (Self-Financed), BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature and Culture, BA (Hons) Human Resource Management (Self-Financed)

2. Advanced Diploma: Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed, RCI Approved)

3. Postgraduate (as per NEP 2020): MSc (Biosciences), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Botany), MSc (Biophysics), MA (Social Work), MA (Human Resource Management), MA (Sociology)

4. ITEP Programmes: BSc BEd (Secondary), BA BEd (Secondary)

5. Other Postgraduate and Professional Programs: MSc (Renewable Energy, Self-Financed), BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Self-Financed), BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology, Self-Financed), BE Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering Evening Programs (Self-Financed), Diploma in Leather Goods and Footwear Technology (Self-Financed), LLM (Criminal Law, Corporate Law, Personal Law - Regular/Regular Self-Financed), PG Diploma in Computational Design and AI in Architecture (Self-Financed), Master of Hotel Management (Self-Financed), BVoc (Molecular Diagnostics, Self-Financed), Certificates in Calligraphy Painting and Painting (Self-Financed), MTech (Material Science and Technology)

Procedure to apply using online method:

To apply, first visit the official JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in.

Carefully read the prospectus available on the website. Download it and review all the details regarding eligibility criteria, course requirements, and other important instructions.

Next, create an account on the portal using a valid email ID and mobile number. -Once registered, you will receive your login credentials.

After logging in, fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic information.

Then, select the programme(s) you wish to apply for, ensuring that you meet the eligibility requirements for each course.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required academic certificates as specified in the instructions.

Proceed to pay the application fee using the available online payment options, such as credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Before final submission, carefully review all the information you have entered. -Submit your application before the deadline, which is usually March 25, 2026.

Offiline mode: For offline process candidates need to visit the centres to check whether they are accepting offline form or not.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process through official website of JMI to avoid any inconvenience in future. For updates and more details candidates can check admission.jmi.ac.in.