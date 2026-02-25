Jamia Millia Islamia Calls 'Ramzan Nikah' Notice Fake, Files Cyber Complaint

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a clarification dismissing a viral notification circulating on social media that allegedly imposed restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan. The university has termed the notice "totally fake" and said no such directive has been issued by its authorities.

In an official statement, the university said that a notification dated February 20, 2026, claiming that the institution would arrange the nikah of any boy and girl found standing together during Ramadan, is fabricated. The administration stated that the document is being circulated to malign the image of the university.

"It is hereby notified for all concerned that a notification dated February 20, 2026, regarding arranging Nikah if any boy and girl found standing together during the Holy month of Ramadan is being circulated on Social Media is totally fake and no such notification has been issued by the university authorities. All are requested not to take it seriously as the same has been circulated to malign the image of the University. University Administration condemn such notification. The University has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell, Delhi Police. This is being issued with the approval of the Competent Authority," the clarification read.

The fabricated notice, which carried the university's letterhead and was dated February 20, stated that standing together as a couple during Ramadan was "strictly prohibited." It further warned that if any couple was found standing together, their nikah would be arranged immediately and that in the event of violation, the couple would be responsible for arranging their own walima.

The university has urged students and the public not to believe or circulate the fake notification. It confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the cyber cell of the Delhi Police for appropriate action.