Court Reserves Verdict On Fresh Plea To Arrest P Chidambaram

Chidambaram is already in CBI remand till October 17. (File)

A Delhi court on Monday reserved order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking to arrest and interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

"I will pass orders on the applications tomorrow," special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that there is a finding by the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Mr Chidambaram is necessary.

Money laundering is a separate offence, Mr Mehta said, and moved an application for Chidambaram''s arrest and remand. The plea was vehemently opposed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Chidambaram, who said that the CBI has already taken remand and ED has no ground since the offence is same.

"CBI has already sought his custody for investigating payment and companies abroad, which the ED wants to probe now," he said. Mr Sibal urged the court to recall its order by which Tihar authorities were directed to produce Mr Chidambaram before it.

Mr Chidambaram is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI. The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.