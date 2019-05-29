Court Reserves Order On Robert Vadra's Request To Travel Abroad

Robert Vadra faces allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London.

A court in Delhi has reserved its order on businessman Robert Vadra's plea, seeking permission to travel abroad.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is accused in a money laundering case. He has sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries, citing health reasons.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said that his custodial interrogation is required. He also told the court that Robert Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is in London.

Robert Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that he has a small tumour in his large intestine and wanted to take a second opinion from doctors in London.

Last month, Robert Vadra was ordered to not leave the country without prior permission by a court that granted him anticipatory bail but imposed several other conditions.

