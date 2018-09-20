'Court Jester': Congress Response To Arun Jaitley's 'Clown Prince' Remark

The Congress called Arun Jaitley a "court jester", who was desperate to stay relevant.

After Rahul Gandhi was called a "clown prince" and accused of spreading lies about the Rafale deal by Arun Jaitley in a stinging Facebook post, Congress retaliated by referring to him as a "court jester" who is "desperate to stay relevant".

Amid the relentless exchange of accusations between the Congress and the BJP over the Rafale deal, Mr Jaitley took to social media to accuse Rahul Gandhi of "concocting lies" on the deal for the France made fighter jets and the bad loans of banks. He also accused him of

"polluting" public discourse.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a tweet, called the BJP leader a "court jester" and demanded answers on the Rs 41,000 crore Rafale "scam".

"And yes 'Jait-LIE' ji (sic), the desperate quest to stay relevant of a 'court jester' by wasteful blogs continues.

"Please reply: Why hide behind abuse when trapped in Rafale maze? Why supersede HAL for Rs 30,000 crore contract? Why no answer on Rs 41,000 crore loss in Rafale Scam," Mr Surjewala said in response to Arun Jaitley's tweets.

Besides approaching the CAG for a special audit and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deal, Congress has also sought the resignation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the issue.